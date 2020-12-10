Parliamentary-presidential republic cannot be changed to parliamentary one in near future - Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov considers the parliamentary-presidential republic an effective mechanism and is sure that it is not possible to change the state structure of Ukraine in the near future.

"[...] when we talk about a parliamentary-presidential republic, this is indeed a rather effective mechanism today [...]. I do not think that this system will change in the near future and, most likely, the format of a parliamentary-presidential republic will remain," Razumkov said in an interview with Vesti publication.

He reported that many of his colleagues believe that one of the development options for Ukraine is a parliamentary republic.

"But I don't think this is possible in the near future," the speaker said.