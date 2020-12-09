Facts

12:26 09.12.2020

BSTDB grants EUR 10 mln loan to Novopecherska school for new building in UNIT.City

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has provided a 9-year loan of EUR 10 million for one of the leading private schools Novopecherska school for the construction of a second building in Kyiv, which will be located in the UNIT.City innovation park.

"The loan will allow the school, which is currently operating at almost full capacity, to increase the number of students from 500 to 1,200, while providing them with new modern facilities," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to it, founded by Zoya Lytvyn, head of the public organization Osvitoriya, Novopecherska school promotes the principles of equal opportunities and supports a scholarship program for gifted students from low-income families.

"Modern effective education is crucial for the development of a competitive economy and continuous growth in our member countries. Therefore, this project is of particular importance for the BSTDB as a development bank," the bank's president Dmytro Pankin is quoted in the message. According to him, new schools are in great demand and will play an important role in the development of human capital in Ukraine for many years.

"The new school, located at UNIT.City, will focus on STEM and IT, the sectors that will develop the fastest in the future. Without a doubt, we will build the most innovative Ukrainian school, and this will strengthen the potential of this country through a new generation of children," said Lytvyn.

