18:04 08.12.2020

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces did not open fire in Donbas on Tuesday since the beginning of the day, as of 17:00, according to the Joint Forces Operation Facebook page.

"Ukrainian defenders continue to faithfully fulfill their assignment tasks and fully comply with the agreements reached on July 22, 2020," the message says.

The sappers of the State Emergency Service have cleared almost 6 ha in the areas along the demarcation line and transferred 136 explosive devices for destruction, the JFO headquarters said.

Interfax-Ukraine
