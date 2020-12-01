Zelensky says prosecutor's office reforming process to end soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the process of reforming the prosecutor's office will be finished in the near future, the preidential press service said.

"Our society has high hopes for the renewed prosecutor's office. As president, I sincerely wish you to justify them, never lose your own faith in law and justice, act decisively, quickly, remove all stereotypes and achieve historical success in the service for the good of our state," Zelensky said on Tuesday at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), congratulating prosecutors on their professional holiday.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the reform of the prosecutor's office in Ukraine is proceeding according to the best international standards.

"All this would have been impossible without the reform of the prosecutor's office initiated by the President of Ukraine, for which, I think, both Ukraine and the international community are grateful to you and understand how timely this step was, and how difficult it was to break the fundamental processes that took place in the state," she said.