Venice Commission to issue two urgent opinions on Zelensky's request regarding Constitutional Court after Dec 7

The Venice Commission will issue two urgent opinions on the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the reform of the Constitutional Court and the fight against corruption next week, after December 7, the press service of the commission said.

"In accordance with the request of the President of Ukraine dated November 25, 2020 for an urgent opinion on the constitutional situation created by decision No. 13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court dated October 27, 2020, the Venice Commission will prepare two opinions, one of which concerns anti-corruption mechanisms, and the second, related to the reform of the Constitutional Court. After virtual meetings with the authorities and stakeholders, both opinions will be published in the week of December 7 and subsequently presented at the 125th plenary meeting [December 11-December 12, 2020] for approval," the commission said in a statement.