Facts

18:54 30.11.2020

Venice Commission to issue two urgent opinions on Zelensky's request regarding Constitutional Court after Dec 7

1 min read
Venice Commission to issue two urgent opinions on Zelensky's request regarding Constitutional Court after Dec 7

The Venice Commission will issue two urgent opinions on the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the reform of the Constitutional Court and the fight against corruption next week, after December 7, the press service of the commission said.

"In accordance with the request of the President of Ukraine dated November 25, 2020 for an urgent opinion on the constitutional situation created by decision No. 13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court dated October 27, 2020, the Venice Commission will prepare two opinions, one of which concerns anti-corruption mechanisms, and the second, related to the reform of the Constitutional Court. After virtual meetings with the authorities and stakeholders, both opinions will be published in the week of December 7 and subsequently presented at the 125th plenary meeting [December 11-December 12, 2020] for approval," the commission said in a statement.

Tags: #zelensky #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 28.11.2020
Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration must be strict - Zelensky

Criminal liability for inaccurate declaration must be strict - Zelensky

18:42 27.11.2020
Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

15:06 27.11.2020
Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

18:02 26.11.2020
Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

17:46 25.11.2020
Zelensky appeals to Venice Commission with request to give opinion on Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation after Constitutional Court's decision

Zelensky appeals to Venice Commission with request to give opinion on Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation after Constitutional Court's decision

15:06 24.11.2020
Zelensky announces new package of assistance to business in case of lockdown

Zelensky announces new package of assistance to business in case of lockdown

12:06 24.11.2020
FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

14:01 23.11.2020
Almost half Ukrainians trust Zelensky, about a third satisfied with his COVID-19 response – survey

Almost half Ukrainians trust Zelensky, about a third satisfied with his COVID-19 response – survey

12:55 23.11.2020
Zelensky appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to France Omelchenko as Ukraine's representative to UNESCO

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to France Omelchenko as Ukraine's representative to UNESCO

12:15 23.11.2020
Zelensky tests negative for COVID-19

Zelensky tests negative for COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

LATEST

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

Ukraine registers 12,498 new COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

All factions support bill on procedure for dismissing NABU director - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Poroshenko: we get first 12 oxygen concentrators

Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases over day

SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD