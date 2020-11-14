Facts

11:14 14.11.2020

Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 12,524 new coronavirus infection cases, 4,962 recoveries, and 191 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine recorded 12,524 COVID-19 cases on November 14, 2020. In particular, 474 children and 496 medical workers have fallen ill. In the past 24 hours, 1,525 patients were hospitalized, 191 died, and 4,962 recovered. As many as 78,179 tests, including 48,054 PCR tests and 30,125 enzyme immunoassays, were performed," Stepanov said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:19 13.11.2020
Govt decision on 'weekend quarantine' must be followed by all business entities – PM

Govt decision on 'weekend quarantine' must be followed by all business entities – PM

14:39 12.11.2020
No quorum at Constitutional Court's sessions due to COVID-19 – source

No quorum at Constitutional Court's sessions due to COVID-19 – source

12:23 12.11.2020
In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

09:25 12.11.2020
Ukraine sees new record high of 11,057 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees new record high of 11,057 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

16:28 11.11.2020
Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

15:50 11.11.2020
Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

14:52 11.11.2020
Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

13:15 11.11.2020
Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

09:31 11.11.2020
Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

LATEST

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times - JFO HQ

Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD