Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 12,524 new coronavirus infection cases, 4,962 recoveries, and 191 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine recorded 12,524 COVID-19 cases on November 14, 2020. In particular, 474 children and 496 medical workers have fallen ill. In the past 24 hours, 1,525 patients were hospitalized, 191 died, and 4,962 recovered. As many as 78,179 tests, including 48,054 PCR tests and 30,125 enzyme immunoassays, were performed," Stepanov said on Facebook on Saturday morning.