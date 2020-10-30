Facts

18:23 30.10.2020

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the G7 Ambassadors, the main subject of which was the recent events related to the decision of the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which caused a great resonance in society.

According to the presidential press service, Yermak spoke about an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on October 29, an extraordinary meeting of the government with the participation of the president and the decisions made there.

"The uninterrupted operation of the NACP registers was ensured, and it was announced that all anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine, including NACP, NABU and others, are and will work. Our position on the fight against corruption is fundamental for us, and Ukraine will never turn from this path," the head the President's Office said.

Yermak also said that on October 29, a draft law was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which should restore confidence in the constitutional proceedings in Ukraine.

"The president and his team, the government and public agencies continue to fight against corruption and those who are behind all these processes in Ukraine. We won the land reform, the banking law and we will win this time as well," he said.

According to Yermak, the events in the Constitutional Court did not pass without external interference, so he expressed the hope that law enforcement agencies would be able to assess the situation.

The head of the President's Office is convinced that a way out of this situation will be found.

"It is very important for us that all leaders, representatives of anti-corruption agencies know the position of the president: today we are acting as a truly united front to defend the reforms that we have carried out and continue to carry out. The president will not stop on the path of reform and fight against corruption," he said.

Yermak also called on the G7representatives to monitor the work of the anti-corruption council, which is due to meet in the near future, and the reaction of all representatives of political forces, "in order to have a truthful overview."

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien said that the G7 is ready to help Ukraine in further progress on the path of reforms.

Interfax-Ukraine
