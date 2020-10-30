In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Law enforcers in Kyiv are establishing the circumstances of a fatal traffic accident on Khreschatyk Street, as a result of which two people were perished and several others were injured, Kyiv police communications department said.

"Today, at about 16:00, the metropolitan police on the 102 special line received information about a fatal road accident on Khreschatyk Street. Doctors, patrol officers and an investigative-operational group of the metropolitan police immediately start to investigate the accident.

Thus, it was previously established that the driver of the foreign car lost control and drove into a public transport stop and there were people.

"As a result of the accident, two people died at the scene, and several more were injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary medical assistance," the police said.

Now law enforcement officers are talking to a 66-year-old vehicle driver who hit people and checking him for intoxication.

The incident was registered, priority investigative actions are being carried out, according to the results of which the legal qualification of this accident will be given.