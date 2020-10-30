Facts

17:45 30.10.2020

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

1 min read
In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Law enforcers in Kyiv are establishing the circumstances of a fatal traffic accident on Khreschatyk Street, as a result of which two people were perished and several others were injured, Kyiv police communications department said.

"Today, at about 16:00, the metropolitan police on the 102 special line received information about a fatal road accident on Khreschatyk Street. Doctors, patrol officers and an investigative-operational group of the metropolitan police immediately start to investigate the accident.

Thus, it was previously established that the driver of the foreign car lost control and drove into a public transport stop and there were people.

"As a result of the accident, two people died at the scene, and several more were injured. Doctors provide them with the necessary medical assistance," the police said.

Now law enforcement officers are talking to a 66-year-old vehicle driver who hit people and checking him for intoxication.

The incident was registered, priority investigative actions are being carried out, according to the results of which the legal qualification of this accident will be given.

Tags: #police #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 26.10.2020
Klitschko wins first round with 50.9% of votes on results of info processed from 99% of polling stations - Head of Udar party election staff

Klitschko wins first round with 50.9% of votes on results of info processed from 99% of polling stations - Head of Udar party election staff

09:02 26.10.2020
Police expose several schemes of voters' bribery on election day – Klymenko

Police expose several schemes of voters' bribery on election day – Klymenko

07:08 26.10.2020
Klitschko may win in first round of mayoral elections in Kyiv – source

Klitschko may win in first round of mayoral elections in Kyiv – source

23:08 25.10.2020
Voter turnout in Kyiv preliminarily about 34% - TEC deputy head

Voter turnout in Kyiv preliminarily about 34% - TEC deputy head

21:05 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kyiv: UDAR, European Solidarity, Servant of the People, Batkivschyna, Unity of Omelchenko, Holos pass to Kyiv City Council

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kyiv: UDAR, European Solidarity, Servant of the People, Batkivschyna, Unity of Omelchenko, Holos pass to Kyiv City Council

20:45 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kyiv: Klitschko - 45.93%, Popov - 9.62%, Vereschuk - 8.53%, Kucherenko - 7.82%, Prytula - 7.27%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kyiv: Klitschko - 45.93%, Popov - 9.62%, Vereschuk - 8.53%, Kucherenko - 7.82%, Prytula - 7.27%

20:34 25.10.2020
Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

20:34 25.10.2020
Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

19:08 25.10.2020
Election day in Kyiv is calm, police receives over 300 reports of violations – Kryschenko

Election day in Kyiv is calm, police receives over 300 reports of violations – Kryschenko

16:29 25.10.2020
Police checking one more fact of 'carousels,' eight reports of mining not confirmed – Klymenko

Police checking one more fact of 'carousels,' eight reports of mining not confirmed – Klymenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

LATEST

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

CC head says he will not come for interrogation to SBI

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD