Arakhamia finds parcel under wheel of his car, police work on spot

(Paragraphs 4-6 have been added)

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, announced that a package was found under the wheel of a car, and the police are working on the spot.

"Today at 13:25 I arrived at work, the tyre pressure sensor triggered, got out of the car and examined the wheels, found a small package under the rear right wheel. I called the police, a team of explosives technicians is working. According to preliminary data, a tracking device," the deputy wrote on his Facebook page.

As the National Police told Interfax-Ukraine, police officers are working on the spot, while there is no precise information regarding the device found in the car.

On air of the Nash TV channel, Arakhamia said that after the explosives worked with the dog, it became clear that there were no explosives on the spot.

According to him, the investigators dismantled the suspicious object, it was on rather powerful magnets. "They brought it out of the case, there was a subject of surveillance, that is, a GPS tracker that works with a SIM card. They seized, among other things, the Kyivstar SIM card," Arakhamia said.

The MP said that batteries were also found so that the device could work for several months.

In addition, he reported that it is not known how long this device has been in operation.