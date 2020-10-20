Facts

Culture Ministry recommends reading book 'Vasyl Stus Case,' to buy part of future edition for national libraries

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine recommends reading the book "Vasyl Stus Case" by Vakhtang Kipiani and will purchase a part of the future edition for national libraries.

"The creator of 'temnyk' [rules that set guidelines on what can be covered and how it should be covered in the media] decided to again play his usual role of a censor and the Ukrainian court helped him. No matter how emotional the author's statements, now many times more people know about the role of godfather of Putin's daughter in condemning the Ukrainian writer by the Soviet system. The same as his attempt to ban the work of journalists pushed to the Orange Revolution," Tkachenko wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he said that the department recommends the book "Vasyl Stus Case" for reading.

"While the case is on appeal, I will personally buy part of the edition for national libraries," he said.

