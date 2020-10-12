Zelensky: NATO membership would be most important western support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO would be a very important form of support for the country from the West in the current situation since 2014.

"We have already become NATO partners with expanded capabilities. We are going to NATO. NATO is security in our region. We understand this, so yes, we have a powerful army, we have an army of 200,000 people, we are updating equipment, but this is not enough. And the only chance, I think so, I say this to the United States and the EU countries, I say to everyone: if you don't want to lose Ukraine, you must support it. And NATO membership is a very important signal to the Russian Federation, this is the most important support," he said in an interview with the BBC's Hard Talk.

Speaking about whether Ukraine's accession to NATO is realistic, taking into account various geopolitical realities, Zelensky pointed out that once the war between Ukraine and Russia was also a fantasy, and no one believed in this.

"We had families that consisted of people from Russia, people from Ukraine. We lived for many years in the Soviet Union, lived side by side, and, indeed, the countries respected each other. And now we have a war, now we have hatred, now Ukrainians do not want to communicate with Russians, therefore - NATO. If someone says that this is fantastic, well, we'll see," he noted.