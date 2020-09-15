Zelensky believes it is too early to discuss shifting TCG meetings from Minsk, necessary to wait until situation in Belarus develops

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that it is too early to discuss the issue of replacing the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group from Minsk, and we should wait for the development of the situation in Belarus.

"Today, because of COVID-19, it does not matter where people gather, if there is a result. Today we are working in video format. Despite the fact that Austria is very supportive of us on this issue and the sanctions issue, but such questions about the shifting [meeting places of TCG] is too early to discuss, because we expect stabilization of the situation, a very difficult situation that is taking place in Minsk," he said at a joint briefing in Vienna on Tuesday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.