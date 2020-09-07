Facts

17:27 07.09.2020

Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

The Georgian opposition party and former ruling party United National Movement has decided to nominate its leader, former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, for the post of the country's prime minister.

"The political council of the United National Movement and all parties included in the opposition association Power in Unity have made the unanimous decision to nominate Mikheil Saakashvili for the post of prime minister," Grigol Vashadze, a leader of United National Movement, told a press briefing on Monday.

Saakashvili will announce his decision to return to Georgia on Monday evening, Vashadze said.

A Georgian court has convicted Saakashvili in absentia on several criminal counts. He is on the country's wanted list.

During a meeting with journalists on August 28, Georgian Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani promised to detain Saakashvili and give him an individual prison cell should he return to his home country.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili issued a decree in late August scheduling the next parliamentary elections in the republic for October 31.

On September 4, the Georgian Central Elections Commission reported the completion of the process of registering the political parties that expressed a desire to run in the parliamentary elections. A total of 66 parties were registered.

Tags: #georgia #saakashvili
