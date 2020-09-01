Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he believes major European countries have not imposed sanctions on Belarus because they know that Belarus could close its borders outside Brest and Grodno, so they ordered the Baltic States to attack.

"More experienced countries understand that they shouldn't bully Belarus, because it could close its borders outside Brest and Grodno, and German cargo wouldn't be able to reach the East so easily," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA cited Lukashenko as saying.

The weaker Baltic States were given the command "to attack" Belarus, he said.

"They were given the command 'sic 'em!' and they started barking from behind the fence. That's how I view it," Lukashenko said.