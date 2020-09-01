Razumkov hopes Rada to approve Ukraine's 2021 national budget in time

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov hopes that the parliament will approve the 2021 national budget of Ukraine in time.

"You and I will face a big challenge during this session, this is the national budget of Ukraine for 2021. I really hope that both we and the government, in the first place, will do everything in our power to ensure that the budget is adopted and the state enters the new year with worthy budget," Razumkov said at a plenary session of parliament on Tuesday.

He said that in order to prepare the draft national budget, it is necessary to involve not only the profile committee, but also all other committees.

According to the speaker, among the challenges facing the Verkhovna Rada is the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. "You all see the number of cases... In this regard, without the Verkhovna Rada, it will also be difficult to get out of the crisis," Razumkov said.

The speaker also said that local elections will become a serious challenge for the Verkhovna Rada.

"I am not talking about the legislation that we have adopted and the amendments that still need to be made. I am talking about politics. The Verkhovna Rada has always been, is and will be a political agency, and there will be a political aspect in its decisions, but I would really like so that even during the election campaign everyone understands well that the elections are taking place, and the respect of people will or will not stay with us. Therefore, politics is right, this is important, ratings are 100% important, but the state position should prevail over them," Razumkov said.