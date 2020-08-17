Facts

12:16 17.08.2020

Kyiv District Administrative Court head Vovk's interrogation didn't take place due to investigator's absence


 Head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk says that he came on summons for interrogation at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Monday morning, but did not find an investigator there and left after 40 minutes of waiting.

"Today, an interrogation was to take place at 8:00 o'clock in the morning, for the sake of which they so loudly and absolutely illegally declared me 'wanted.' I, as a law-abiding citizen, came at the appointed time, but I did not find anyone in NABU except for journalists, to whom someone carefully told the time of my arrival. The investigator was not at the scene. Attempts by my lawyers to call and find out why he was ignoring his own event were unsuccessful - the investigator did not answer the phone. Forty minutes of waiting and we left," wrote Vovk on Facebook.

