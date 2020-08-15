Lukashenko says to hold meeting on situation in Belarus at Defense Ministry on Sat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting at the Strategic Control Center of the Defense Ministry to discuss an external interference threat on Saturday.

"As for color revolution guidebooks, - it's a particularity, we will talk about it at the Defense Ministry's Strategic Control Center today - there are already elements of an external interference," the BelTA state news agency cited Lukashenko as saying.