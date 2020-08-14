Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to amend the law on features of state policy on ensuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine in temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the admission of interrogators, investigators and prosecutors to the area where measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and containment of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are implemented.

Relevant bill No. 3984 was registered in parliament on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada said on its website.

The text of the bill is not yet available on the parliament's website.