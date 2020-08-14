Facts

10:16 14.08.2020

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

1 min read
Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to amend the law on features of state policy on ensuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine in temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the admission of interrogators, investigators and prosecutors to the area where measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and containment of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are implemented.

Relevant bill No. 3984 was registered in parliament on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada said on its website.

The text of the bill is not yet available on the parliament's website.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 14.08.2020
Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

10:52 14.08.2020
Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

18:38 13.08.2020
Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

16:59 13.08.2020
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

14:02 13.08.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

10:35 13.08.2020
President signs law on financial markets

President signs law on financial markets

18:19 11.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

LATEST

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Two Ukrainian human rights defenders detained in Belarus released from jail – Kuleba

Number of patients with COVID-19 jumps nationwide, in Kyiv

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

Denisova reports on four Ukrainian citizens detained in Belarus and calls for their release

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD