18:07 11.08.2020

G7 ambassadors discuss with Urusky importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic, national security

G7 ambassadors discuss with Urusky importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic, national security

The G7 ambassadors during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleh Urusky, who is also the Minister for Strategic Industries, stressed the importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic and national security.

"In a recent meeting, the G7 Ambassadors congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Oleh Urusky on his appointment. They stressed the importance of maintaining progress on reforming the defense industry and protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic and national security," he U.S. Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group said on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

