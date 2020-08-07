Facts

16:52 07.08.2020

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

On August 7, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine received two constitutional submissions from 45 members of parliament of Ukraine, the Constitutional Court said on its Facebook page.

The first submission is about the constitutionality of Clause 1 of Part 2 of Article 37, Article 45, Clause 12 of the Final and Transitional Provisions section of Ukraine's law No. 1402-VIII on the judicial system and the status of judges dated June 2, 2016 (with subsequent amendments), certain provisions of Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine No. 2747-IV dated July 6, 2005 (with subsequent amendments), Economic Procedure Code of Ukraine No. 1798-XII dated November 6, 1991 (with subsequent amendments), Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine No. 1618-IV dated March 18 2004 (with subsequent amendments), Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine No. 4651-VI dated April 13, 2012 (with subsequent amendments).

The second submission concerns the compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine of law on the specifics of the privatization of enterprises of state-owned JSC Ukrrudprom No. 1677-IV dated April 9, 2004, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decree No. 348-r on measures for the privatization of shares in enterprises of state-owned JSC Ukrrudprom dated May 27, 2004.

