Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, to lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on a voluntary basis.

Corresponding order №424/2020-rp of July 30 on releasing the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma from the duties of representing Ukraine in the TCG for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas and the appointment of Kravchuk in his place was published on the website of the current head of state.

"Kravchuk carries out the activities stipulated by this Order on a voluntary basis," the text of the order says.