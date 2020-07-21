Man with bomb hijacks passenger bus in Lutsk, hostage alert announced in region – police

On Tuesday morning, a man possessing a bomb and weapon hijacked a bus with passengers in Lutsk, a hostage alert has been announced in the region, the police of Volyn region reported.

"This morning, the 102 hotline received a message saying that a man, who possesses a bomb and weapon, hijacked a bus with hostages in Lutsk downtown," the police said on its Facebook page,

The hostage alert has been announced in the region. The central districts of the city are blocked to ensure safety of citizens.

"All services of the police are working on the spot," the police said.

Chief of the Police of Volyn region Yuriy Kroshko said that no information on victims was available.

"So far we can see damages in the bus," he said in a live broadcast by on the Interior Ministry's Facebook page.

The hijacker has posted a statement on his Twitter page, Kroshko said.

"We are monitoring the social media account. There are no demands in his account, just general phrases, discontent with the system, he did not mention which one. We are learning [the situation], trying to hold talks. We called him, but again he did not pick up the phone to clarify his demands," Kroshko said.

The number of hostages is being determined. The hijacker is also being identified. He voiced his name, but the police are checking this information.

"The situation is under control," the police chief said.

Later, the media liaison department of the police of Volyn region said on Facebook that around 20 people were taken hostage on the bus.