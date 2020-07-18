Kyiv not ruling out joining Dutch ECHR suit against Russia over MH17 but not before studying court docs

Ukraine might join a lawsuit filed by the Netherlands against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing, once it has studied all the court documents, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin said.

"The Netherlands filed the ECHR lawsuit literally a few days ago. Over the next few days Ukraine will have access to the material, after which we, jointly with our Justice Ministry and legal advisors, will carefully make a considered decision on further steps by Ukraine, whether or not to join the suit filed by the Netherlands against the Russian Federation in the ECHR," Yenin said on Ukraina24 television channel on Friday.