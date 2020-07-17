Facts

09:50 17.07.2020

On the 6th anniversary of MH17's downing U.S. calls on Russia to cooperate with investigation to establish accountability

2 min read
On the 6th anniversary of MH17's downing U.S. calls on Russia to cooperate with investigation to establish accountability

On the sixth anniversary of the crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight МН17 in the sky over Donbas, the United States urges Russia to cooperate with the investigation to identify 298 perpetrators of the deaths, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports.

"On the 6th anniversary of MH17's downing, we extend our condolences to the families & friends of the 298 innocent civilians who lost their lives. We call on Russia to cooperate fully with the investigation & efforts to establish accountability, in line with UNSC Resolution 2166," the Embassy said on Twitter on Friday morning.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was downed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes law enforcement from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, is probing the incident.

In September 2016, the JIT made public conclusions that the aircraft was downed by a missile fired from a Buk air defense missile system, and the JIT identified the ownership of the Buk missile a year ago. According to the JIT, the missile launcher belongs to the Russian 53rd Air Defense Missile Brigade, which is deployed in Kursk.

Tags: #usa #russia #ukraine #mh17
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:07 17.07.2020
Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

09:23 17.07.2020
Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

18:57 16.07.2020
Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

13:38 16.07.2020
Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

11:39 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

09:36 16.07.2020
Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

15:49 15.07.2020
Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

13:54 15.07.2020
Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

18:07 14.07.2020
Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov signs order to hold Rada's extraordinary session on July 21

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

LATEST

Razumkov signs order to hold Rada's extraordinary session on July 21

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

Cabinet increases indicator for determining countries of "red" zone from 40 to 55 active COVID-19 patients per 100,000 of population

Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

Rada appoints next elections to local self-govt bodies for Oct 25

Ukraine should sign ECAA agreement as soon as possible – Stefanyshyna

Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

More people recover from COVID-19 in past 24 hours than get infected, 26,049 people continue to be ill – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD