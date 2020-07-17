On the 6th anniversary of MH17's downing U.S. calls on Russia to cooperate with investigation to establish accountability

On the sixth anniversary of the crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight МН17 in the sky over Donbas, the United States urges Russia to cooperate with the investigation to identify 298 perpetrators of the deaths, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports.

"On the 6th anniversary of MH17's downing, we extend our condolences to the families & friends of the 298 innocent civilians who lost their lives. We call on Russia to cooperate fully with the investigation & efforts to establish accountability, in line with UNSC Resolution 2166," the Embassy said on Twitter on Friday morning.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was downed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes law enforcement from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, is probing the incident.

In September 2016, the JIT made public conclusions that the aircraft was downed by a missile fired from a Buk air defense missile system, and the JIT identified the ownership of the Buk missile a year ago. According to the JIT, the missile launcher belongs to the Russian 53rd Air Defense Missile Brigade, which is deployed in Kursk.