Facts

16:52 30.06.2020

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

2 min read
Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova asked French Ambassador Etienne de Poncins during their meeting in Kyiv to officially react to a visit by a delegation of French deputies of the European Parliament led by Thierry Mariani to Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The first deputy foreign minister drew the attention of the Ambassador to the unacceptability of French citizens' contacts with representatives of the occupant administration of the Russian Federation on Ukraine's temporary occupied territories. In this regard, Emine Dzhaparova voiced a request to officially react to the illegal visit by French deputies of the European Parliament, led by Thierry Mariani, to Crimea (June 30-July 2)," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Etienne de Poncins, for his part, confirmed Paris' unchanged stance on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including within the UN and other international organizations, and made assurances that he would pass Emine Dzhaparova's letter regarding the visit by French members of the European Parliament to Crimea on to the French Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

Additionally, Dzhaparova and de Poncins exchanged views on the preparation of future bilateral political contacts, in particular, French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Kyiv on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The media reported earlier that a delegation of French members of the European Parliament would visit Crimea and there find out more about the organization of the vote on Russian constitutional amendments.

Tags: #crimea #ukraine #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 30.06.2020
Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

17:24 30.06.2020
Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

16:25 30.06.2020
IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

15:17 30.06.2020
Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

14:26 30.06.2020
Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

12:58 30.06.2020
Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

11:20 30.06.2020
Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

10:37 30.06.2020
Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

09:49 30.06.2020
Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

09:33 30.06.2020
U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

LATEST

Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

Zelensky's approval rating drops from 47% to 38% over past month – poll

HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

EU Council endorses renewal of anti-Russian economic sanctions

Moldova may lift some coronavirus-related restrictions on July 15

Organization of voting by Russia on amendments to Russia's Constitution on occupied territory of Ukraine to have political and legal consequences – Deputy FM

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD