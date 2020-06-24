Facts

15:07 24.06.2020

Razumkov does not see legal mechanisms and grounds for postponing local elections

1 min read
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, currently does not see legal mechanisms and grounds for postponing local elections, the speaker said on air of the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

"The local elections are provided for by the Constitution. And it's rather difficult to change these terms now, to postpone them somehow. There are no legal mechanisms and grounds for this to be done, as of today. I hope that we won't follow the negative scenario, everything will be fine and we will be able to hold the elections normally this autumn," the Verkhovna Rada chairman said on Tuesday, June 23.

Tags: #elections #razumkov
