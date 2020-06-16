Facts

14:41 16.06.2020

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said Ukraine has earned Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but the problem of blocking the meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission by Hungary due to language law has not yet been resolved.

He said this on Tuesday in Brussels during a video press conference held on the eve of the meeting of the Alliance’s defense ministers, which will also be held in video format due to restrictive measures introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NATO Allies decided to grant Ukraine the status because Ukraine has proved that it is a very valuable partner for NATO. This is a way to further deepen our partnership with Ukraine. Regarding the ministerial meeting at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission "The problem has not yet been solved. This is something we still have to solve, and I hope that we will find a solution," Stoltenberg said.

As previously reported, on June 12, NATO Allies decided that Ukraine was granted partner status with advanced capabilities. Hungary continues to block meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at a level above the level of ambassadors for several years due to disagreement with the law on languages, which, according to Budapest, violates the rights of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato #ukraine
