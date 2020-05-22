Georgian FM, ambassador to Ukraine to discuss Tbilisi-Kyiv relations following Saakashvili's appointment on May 25

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze, who has been summoned from Kyiv to Tbilisi for consultations, will complete the obligatory 14-day quarantine and meet with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on Monday, May 25.

"The ambassador and I will discuss every detail of relations with Ukraine and plans for further cooperation. Despite the emergence of a serious problem, our strategic partnership with Ukraine is ongoing," Zalkaliani said at a press briefing on Friday.

There is need for "serious analysis of how bilateral relations should continue," he said.

Zalkaliani said on May 8 that Georgia had summoned its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of head of the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reform Council.

Georgia called Saakashvili's appointment unacceptable: the former president has been sentenced in absentia and placed on the wanted list in his home country.