Facts

16:19 19.05.2020

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

1 min read
Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has sent for the first repeated reading bill No. 2693 on media.

Some 278 deputies voted for such a decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The authors took the initiative to send the bill for a repeated first reading.

"We received dozens of requests from media representatives, had a three-day video conference with the Council of Europe. At the moment, many structural amendments are needed. It's better to submit it [draft law] for a second first reading. The changes relate to the powers of the National Council and the regulation of online media, and bringing many provisions, including on broadcasting communities, to the rules of the European Directive on Audiovisual Media," said author of the bill and chairman of the Rada's Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee Oleksandr Tkachenko.

The author of an alternative bill, MP of the European Solidarity faction Mykola Kniazhytsky, supported the idea on the basis of two documents and, taking into account the existing proposals, to write a new bill.

Tags: #rada #media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 13.05.2020
Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

16:35 07.05.2020
Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

18:50 05.05.2020
Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

14:46 29.04.2020
MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

15:47 27.04.2020
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

14:05 27.04.2020
Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

15:23 15.04.2020
Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

15:26 13.04.2020
Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU GORDON

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

COVID 19 KLITSCHKO

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

GIRKIN POKLONSKAYA GORDON

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

PGO OKUYEVA

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

LATEST

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD