16:05 16.05.2020

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that at the next video meeting of Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ukraine will present a group of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (CADR and CALR), in particular, who are Ukrainian citizens internally displaced persons, who "can present Donetsk and Luhansk regions and put an end to the monopoly on the representation of these territories by unrecognized quasi-state structures."

"We are ready to coordinate, as stipulated by the Minsk agreements, with citizens of Ukraine who are not related to illegal armed groups, have not killed our soldiers, and not related to unrecognized structures. In our opinion, such people can be representatives of Donbas," Yermak said at a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the press service of the Office of the President reported.

He said that Ukraine counts on the support of the G7 countries, the EU and the entire civilized world for further active promotion in the Minsk process.

Interfax-Ukraine
