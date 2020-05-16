Facts

11:35 16.05.2020

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

1 min read
Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

Another 153 people were confirmed infected with COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Kyiv in the past 24 hours, and two people were reported to have died from the disease, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! After an outbreak in the Darnytsky residential care home for girls, the statistics over the past day in Kyiv are impressive in the bad sense... The number of Kyiv residents who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection has increased by 153 people. Among them are 17 doctors. Two people died over the past day, taking the number of fatalities to 45 in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Thus, today in Kyiv there are already 2,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

So, among them are:

– 106 women aged from 21 to 77, as well as 17 girls from 5 to 17 years old.

– 30 men aged from 19 to 68.

In total, 17 patients were taken to the hospitals of Kyiv, the rest are self-isolated, under the supervision of physicians. Over the past day, 22 people recovered, in total 222 residents of the city recovered from COVID-19 in Kyiv.

