Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

KYIV. May 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian medical drugs that could be used for treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are undergoing laboratory testing in Germany, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"Some domestic medical drugs, which could be used for treatment of coronavirus, are being tested exactly in German laboratories. We are working on the issue very actively, and I hope there will be joint initiatives on vaccine development. In such a way we are trying to establish a dialogue between our scientific institutions of the Academy of Sciences and the leading centers of Germany," he said in an interview to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on May 10.