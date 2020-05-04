Facts

13:36 04.05.2020

Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

1 min read
Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 will remain in force in Ukraine until May 11, as was previously planned, but the country is already preparing to exit quarantine.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, this was discussed at a daily conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus, chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday.

"We must keep in force restrictive measures until May 11, as promised, because people's health is the most important. The stable situation with the spread of COVID-19 and the absence of a critical number of patients are possible only thanks to timely quarantine measures. But since businesses need to prepare for quarantine, i.e. to buy goods, to carry out disinfection, to warn people, we will be preparing for this all over the country this week," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:43 04.05.2020
Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

13:07 04.05.2020
Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

10:45 04.05.2020
Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

17:38 02.05.2020
State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

14:25 02.05.2020
Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

15:43 01.05.2020
Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

13:21 01.05.2020
World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

13:05 01.05.2020
COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

11:55 01.05.2020
Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID 19 SHMYHAL

Quarantine in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk regions after May 11 to be tougher than in other regions – govt

COVID 19 STEPANOV

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

SHMYHAL

Cabinet to extend quarantine until May 22 – Shmyhal

COVID 19

Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

BUDGET PARLIAMENT

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

LATEST

Finnish farmers expecting to hire 15,000 Ukrainian workers in 2020 – Prystaiko's meeting with ambassador

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine until May 22 – Shmyhal

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

MH17 trial to resume on June 8 with limited number of people to attend hearings

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD