Restrictive measures to operate until May 11 in Ukraine, but preparation for quitting quarantine starts this week – Zelensky

Restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 will remain in force in Ukraine until May 11, as was previously planned, but the country is already preparing to exit quarantine.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, this was discussed at a daily conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus, chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday.

"We must keep in force restrictive measures until May 11, as promised, because people's health is the most important. The stable situation with the spread of COVID-19 and the absence of a critical number of patients are possible only thanks to timely quarantine measures. But since businesses need to prepare for quarantine, i.e. to buy goods, to carry out disinfection, to warn people, we will be preparing for this all over the country this week," Zelensky said.