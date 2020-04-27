More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is working out the possibility of opening markets according to a specific protocol for observing safety rules during the COVID-19 epidemic, we are talking about more than 280 covered food markets that provide Ukrainians with products and enable small farmers to sell their products.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, the consideration of this issue at the next government meeting was approved by Volodymyr Zelensky at a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"We understand that there is a certain psychological fatigue. Not only Ukrainians become tired of COVID. Since food markets are extremely important for the survival and nutrition of many citizens, we need to think about how to enable them to work safely. We will establish clear rules and let them open. We need to learn how to live and work in new conditions," Zelensky stressed.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal agreed that the issue of opening markets, the mechanism for their safe functioning and clear sanctions for non-compliance with the rules should be considered as early as Wednesday at a government meeting to begin opening markets before the end of this week.