Facts

14:12 27.04.2020

More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

1 min read
More than 280 indoor grocery markets may be opened by week's end subject to security measures – Zelensky meeting

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is working out the possibility of opening markets according to a specific protocol for observing safety rules during the COVID-19 epidemic, we are talking about more than 280 covered food markets that provide Ukrainians with products and enable small farmers to sell their products.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, the consideration of this issue at the next government meeting was approved by Volodymyr Zelensky at a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"We understand that there is a certain psychological fatigue. Not only Ukrainians become tired of COVID. Since food markets are extremely important for the survival and nutrition of many citizens, we need to think about how to enable them to work safely. We will establish clear rules and let them open. We need to learn how to live and work in new conditions," Zelensky stressed.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal agreed that the issue of opening markets, the mechanism for their safe functioning and clear sanctions for non-compliance with the rules should be considered as early as Wednesday at a government meeting to begin opening markets before the end of this week.

Tags: #covid_19 #markets
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:24 27.04.2020
Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

12:12 27.04.2020
Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

09:38 27.04.2020
Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

Ukraine faces 392 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with total number of infections of 9,009, 220 deaths, 864 recoveries – Health Ministry

14:45 24.04.2020
UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

19:08 23.04.2020
Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

13:54 23.04.2020
An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

12:33 23.04.2020
Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

09:43 23.04.2020
Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

17:17 21.04.2020
Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

14:49 21.04.2020
Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Second, third or fourth stages of finishing quarantine may start simultaneously in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukraine to hold three-day online hackathon for organizations charged for cyber security of critical facilities – NSDC

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

LATEST

Ukraine to hold three-day online hackathon for organizations charged for cyber security of critical facilities – NSDC

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

UAF General Staff reports successful testing of Ukraine's Vilkha-M rocket

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

When appointing tax and customs heads important to stick to fair rules – joint statement of US, EU

Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

United Telecom is not part of Wnet group, disseminating information is aimed at discrediting company – Wnet

Onslaught of wildfires put out in Chornobyl exclusion zone - Avakov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD