Parliament rejects appointment of former deputy head of presidential administration Marchenko as finance minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the appointment of Serhiy Marchenko as head of the Ministry of Finance.

Marchenko's appointment was supported by 223 deputies with the required 226 votes.

Earlier on Monday, at an extraordinary meeting, the Rada dismissed Finance Minister Ihor Umansky, who has been in this position since March 4, 2020.

Serhiy Marchenko is a former deputy minister of finance (from 2016 to 2018) and ex-deputy head of the presidential administration under President Poroshenko (2018-2019). He ran for the early parliamentary elections in 2019 according to the list of the Ukrainian Strategy party of the then Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman.

