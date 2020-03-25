Derkach claims that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court

Member of the Parliament of Ukraine Andrii Derkach (independent MP) said that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court to prevent him from participating in the investigation of the role of the former Vice President in Burisma operations."

“Representatives of "democorruption" revoked my visa to the United States after Biden was summoned to court. This was done to hush up his "earnings" from Burisma" Derkach wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that this happened after he filed two petitions with the court to interrogate Biden as a witness in order to get answers to questions about receiving $900 thousand in fees from Burisma as well as other amounts.

The comeback was not long in coming: the US Embassy revoked my visa to the USA" Derkach wrote.

“I understand that one of the key candidates for the presidency of the United States does not want me to personally participate in the investigation of his actions and meet with American investigators on his and Burisma case. To this end, he took advantage of the fact that Democrats have an influence on the Department of State and banned me from entering the USA. Ok, I will not attend personally. My Fox News interview on all issues related to the participation of US citizens and Joe Biden personally in international corruption is scheduled for the near future” Derkach said.

The Member of the Parliament considered it unacceptable to use the state to achieve personal political goals and stated that he would send a request to US Department of State so that this fact of political pressure would be investigated.

“The investigation of the facts of political corruption will continue. It is necessary to track in the United States where millions received by Biden with accomplices from Rosemont Seneca have gone, as the Ukrainian side claims” Derkach also wrote.

Earlier, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine Andrii Derkach invited former US Vice President Joseph Biden to Ukrainian court to answer questions related to Burisma Gas Company.