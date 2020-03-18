Woman from Chernivtsi region dies of convulsive syndrome on background of cerebral edema, not from coronavirus – deputy chief doctor

Coronavirus is not the cause of the death of a 33-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, since the fatality occurred from symptoms that are not inherent to the coronavirus, deputy chief doctor for medical work at the Chernivtsi Regional Clinical Hospital, Olha Snihuriak, said.

"The woman who died on April 16 in the infectious diseases unit of the regional hospital had a complex pathology of the nervous and endocrine system, as well as lung damage, but without pulmonary failure," the press service of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration quotes Snihuriak as saying.

At the same time, it is noted that already after the woman's death, the hospital received the results of tests that confirmed the patient's coronavirus.

"The cause of death is convulsive syndrome due to cerebral edema and, possibly, cerebral hemorrhage. The patient was taken to our department because she had a slightly elevated temperature, and her husband recently returned from Italy. We believe that coronavirus in this situation is concomitant pathology, he didn't lead to death," said Snihuriak.

In turn, the deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Natalia Husak added that the woman's husband had a mild coronavirus at home, but did not contact the doctors. He took tests for COVID-19, the man feels good and is in self-isolation.