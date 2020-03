Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine will partially close the state border from March 12, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Starting from tomorrow [March 12, 2020], 49 of 219 border checkpoints will be operating. The rest will be closed for citizens and transport," he told a press briefing following the government's meeting on Wednesday.