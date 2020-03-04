Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Ukraine's course toward European integration and accession to NATO remains unchanged, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Separately, I want to address our international partners. We appreciate and are grateful for your support. And our course remains unchanged: European integration, joining NATO, ending the war in Donbas, and regaining all our territories. We will continue to move forward down the path of reform in all spheres. Ukraine's course is not a mistake. Some mistakes were made midcourse," Zelensky told the parliament on Wednesday.