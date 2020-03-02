Facts

13:54 02.03.2020

Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

Due to the fact that today Ukraine faces challenges in the form of the coronavirus epidemic and the impending global financial crisis, and also does not take the course that the electorate supported in the parliamentary and presidential elections, the Verkhovna Rada needs to systematically and institutionally review what the government is doing, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"I think that on Wednesday we will have a substantive conversation, ask specific questions: how did it happen that the course that 73% of the population chose and then confirmed it as a great result in the parliamentary elections is the right course and confidence in the president is maintained and trust in the course maintained, but the fact is that people don't feel it in their pockets, people don't feel it in payments, people don't feel it in system reforms," he said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's conciliation council on Monday.

Korniyenko said he is confident that the government should counter the threats that Ukraine faces today.

"Given the security situation that exists: coronavirus, a possible financial crisis, we definitely need to systematically and institutionally review what the government should do. It should turn into a kind of headquarters to eliminate threats," he said.

The MP said the idea of enlarging the ministries was unsuccessful and announced a return to the discussion on the creation of a ministry for industrial policy.

"The idea of enlarging the ministries did not work out to the end. We've been talking about this for a long time. The idea, in order to remove industrial policy and the economy in general, as a separate line at the level of the deputy prime minister, also didn't work out. We need to return, probably , to the Ministry of Industrial Policy, to such an idea," he said.

Korniyenko added: "We will continue to monitor the development of events. Consultations are ongoing. They will be held today. We will gather part of our faction today, maybe the entire faction tomorrow. We will see."

