10:47 14.02.2020

Ukraine's Health Ministry presents in parliament strategy of fight against cancer

 The Health Ministry of Ukraine has presented in the Verkhovna Rada a strategy of fight against cancer, the ministry's press service said.

"Today, Health Minister of Ukraine Zoriana Skaletska presented the draft national strategy of control over cancer until 2030. The strategy will determine the priority areas of work of the Health Ministry of Ukraine aimed at reducing the number of cancer cases," the ministry said on Facebook on February 12.

The national strategy provides for the following important focus areas: prevention and raising awareness of cancer among the population; early diagnostics; rehabilitation, treatment and palliative care for patients with cancer; data collection, registration and monitoring systems; training of doctors and nurses; promotion of scientific research; treatment of children with cancer.

"Another no less important goal is the creation of conditions for high-quality treatment of children with cancer. It includes the same directions, maximum support for children and their families, as well as the launch of sibling hematopoietic stem cells transplantation," Skaletska said during parliamentary hearings.

The minister also said that public funds should not be the only source of financing for the implementation of the national strategy.

"We can see that there are private funds that are transferred unofficially, but we need the hospitals to receive them on official accounts so that the hospitals can develop. We can see that there are medical insurance companies and international funds. All resources, all finances in this field have to work […] and be used effectively. We will try to build such a transparent pattern that would be clear to everyone," she said.

Skaletska also stressed that the local authorities have to participate in the implementation of the strategy.

"The local authorities as owners of the majority of healthcare institutions do not invest money, do not develop [hospitals] and think that this is not their area of responsibility. Local budgets, local programs, procurement of equipment – these are the instruments of the local authorities," the minister said.

