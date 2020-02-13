Kuchma, Herbst discuss Minsk process dynamics

The second President of Ukraine, representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, discussed with director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasian Center of the United States, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst the course of the Minsk process.

The meeting took place on Thursday, February 13, Kuchma's spokeswoman Darka Olifer said on her Facebook page.

"The conversation was about a wide range of bilateral Ukrainian-American relations, as well as about the course of the Minsk process," she wrote after the meeting.

Kuchma expressed gratitude to the United States for the systematic support of Ukraine, its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Herbst noted that U.S. assistance to Ukraine will be provided in the future.