11:00 22.01.2020

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Ukraine's Unity Day

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Ukraine's Unity Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The address was made public by the presidential press service.

"Exactly 101 years ago, one of the most significant events in the history of Ukrainian statehood and the national liberation struggle took place.

"The everlasting dreams that the best sons of Ukraine lived and died for have been fulfilled." This is a quote from the Unity Act, which announced the reunification into a single an independent country and was officially proclaimed by the leaders of the UNR (Ukrainian People's Republic) and ZUNR (West Ukrainian People's Republic) on Sophia Square in Kyiv on January 22, 1919," Zelensky said in his address.

He recalled that the history of a united Ukraine ended in the loss of independence due to the lack of real unity and ambitions of politicians.

"More than a hundred years have passed. Have we drawn conclusions from this story? It teaches us a simple but vital principle for Ukraine: we are strong if we are united ... It is necessary to become united to be strong. To become consolidated, we have to be strong. Remember this! Happy holiday to you! Happy Unity Day of Ukraine!" the president said.


