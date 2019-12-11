Facts

16:09 11.12.2019

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects the European Union will remain united in supporting Kyiv and will extend its sanctions on Russia until Ukraine's territorial integrity is fully restored, the presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I expect that the leaders of the EU Member States will preserve unity in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as in the continuation of sanctions against the Russian Federation until full implementation of the Minsk agreements and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the office quoted Zelensky as saying in a telephone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, in the run-up to a meeting of the European Council, at which EU leaders are expected to discuss the extension of the economic sanctions on Russia.

Zelensky informed Charles Michel of the resumption of the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict with the Russian Federation in Donbas after a three-year pause and the main results of the Normandy summit held in Paris on December 9.

The president of Ukraine confirmed that Ukraine would remain a reliable partner in the issue of gas transit, and thanked the EU for its support in the trilateral negotiations.

The зresident of the European Council commended Ukraine's progress in implementing the European integration reforms and reaffirmed the EU's willingness to continue to provide the necessary assistance in this process.

The leaders of Ukraine and the European Council discussed vectors of further cooperation in the implementation of the agreements reached during the 21st EU-Ukraine Summit.

The leader of the Ukrainian state invited Michel to visit Ukraine at any time convenient for him.

Tags: #zelensky #sanctions_russia
Interfax-Ukraine
