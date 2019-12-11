Facts

11:07 11.12.2019

Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

2 min read
The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has expressed its gratitude to the countries which supported the adoption of a tough resolution titled "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as Parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov" at the UN General Assembly.

"The resolution shows deep concern of the international community about the ongoing actions of Russia to militarize the Crimean peninsula, in particular deployment of armament and military equipment, capable of carrying nuclear weapon, and illegal military exercises. Such actions pose threat to the stability in the Black Sea region and outside it and will have a long-term negative impact on the environment," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the updated resolution is an important part of Ukraine's efforts aimed at de-occupation of its temporarily occupied territories and at restoring stability in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions.

As reported, on December 9, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as Parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov."

Sixty-three countries voted in favor of the document, while 19 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Serbia, China, Armenia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Venezuela and Syria, voted against it. Sixty-six countries refrained from voting.

Tags: #crimea #un #ukraine
17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

17:39 10.12.2019
New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

15:38 10.12.2019
Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

12:30 10.12.2019
Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

10:59 10.12.2019
No information indicating Ukraine interfered with 2016 to U.S. presidential elections, says FBI director

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

10:07 10.12.2019
Zelensky rejects idea of Ukraine's federalization

18:59 09.12.2019
Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

17:48 09.12.2019
Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

13:11 09.12.2019
Ukraine still prefers transporting transit cargo from Russia to detriment of Ukrainian companies – market players

Interfax-Ukraine
