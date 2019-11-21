Ukraine's foreign relations is president's business - Zelensky on Kolomoisky's statement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is the head of state together with the government and society who should determine the country's foreign policy course, and not separate businessmen.

"I wish it was me, the president, who thinks of foreign relations and the vector of Ukraine, and not some businessman in Ukraine. I think that's how it should be. I, the government and society can discuss this, however decisions should be made at the state level," he said at a press briefing in Ochakiv on Wednesday night.

When asked by reporters whether it was possible to restore cooperation with Russia in the defense industry when the war in Donbas is over or "should we also wait for return of Crimea," Zelensky noted that he liked in general the mindset when people think what would happen when the war is over.

"It is very good that we psychologically want to put an end to the war as soon as possible. I think that a humane answer is the right one – when we finish the war and return all territories, we will do everything that would bring benefit to Ukraine, to create jobs and to revive our enterprises," the head of state said.

As reported, on November 13, 2019, the New York Times published an interview with Ihor Kolomoisky in which the businessman made several loud statements.

In particular, he said that Ukraine should rebuild its ties with Russia for economic survival. He also noted that "the European Union and NATO will never let Ukraine join" and that "the United States is simply using Ukraine to try to weaken its geopolitical rival [Russia]."