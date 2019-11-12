Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

The Ukrainian side has proposed to hold a meeting of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) in the form of a video conference.

"Since the meeting of the humanitarian subgroup did not take place today in Minsk for technical reasons, the Ukrainian side insisted on holding a video conference of this subgroup tomorrow, November 13," Darka Olifer, the spokeswoman for Ukrainian representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, wrote on her Facebook page.