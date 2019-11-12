All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

At a meeting in Minsk of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the situation in Donbas on Wednesday, all obstacles were removed for holding a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and the Russian Federation), Darka Olifer, the spokeswoman for Ukraine's representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, has said.

"Today, at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, all obstacles to the meeting in the Normandy format at the highest level have been removed - the disengagement of forces and hardware in the area of the village of Zolote, Petrivske and Stanytsia Luhanska was the last step in this direction," Olifer wrote on Facebook.

"Holding of a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four in the near future will accelerate the resolution of all pressing issues to resolve the conflict," the message says.