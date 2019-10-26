Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy is working on a bill on media in Ukraine, Mykyta Poturayev, the head of the subcommittee on information policy, has said.

"It [the law] is about what the Ukrainian media market is now. Of course, the law cannot determine what the media market should be, but it can, based on problems, present what will happen in short, medium and long term," he said at the National Media Talk conference in Kyiv.

According to him, the first draft version of the document will be put up for public discussion, and upon reaching consensus "in November it will be possible to vote at second reading."

"We have created a working group. Actually, it was created, among other things, based on the results of discussions that had been going on since the end of summer. Lawyers, representatives of the media industry, and the ministry were included in it," the parliamentarian said.

Poturayev explained that the law will take into account changes that occurred in the media sphere, the society, technology, as well as the requirements of the Association Agreement with the EU.