10:15 18.10.2019

UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

 Representatives of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid through the Novotroyitske entry and exit checkpoint to separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day, two trucks with humanitarian aid from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) passed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Trucks transported hygiene kits and electronic temperature detectors for residents of Donetsk region weighing more than 14 tonnes," the official website of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

